SVG supports UN resolution denouncing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

St Vincent and the Grenadines was among one hundred and forty-one (141) countries which voted Wednesday in favour of a UN resolution denouncing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. Representative to the United Nations – Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the resolution was placed before the general assembly to show which countries genuinely believe in supporting the core principles of the UN – and which ones deploy them as convenient catchphrases.

In an address ahead of the vote, SVG’s permanent representative to the United Nations Her Excellency Inga Rhonda King said the special military operation being carried out by Russia is not necessary or desirable and cannot be reasonably justified.

Ambassador King told the body that St Vincent and the Grenadines has watched the countless insidious effects of interventionist and external aggression across the developing world and knows that constructive dialogue in adherence to international law is the only part for peace and progress.

On Friday 25 February, the United Nation’s Security Council voted on a resolution condemning Russia’s action; Russia vetoed the resolution.

The United Nations Security Council is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations (UN), charged with ensuring international peace and security.

