PM defends presence of Russian yacht in local waters

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has given the assurance that all the necessary security procedures were followed to grant permission for a Russian-owned luxury vessel to dock in SVG waters over the weekend.

The appearance of ‘Anna’, a super yacht owned by Russian billionaire, Dimitry Rybolovlev, at the Kingstown port stirred up much public discussion.

PM Gonsalves who was addressing the issue on WE FM’s issues at hand programme on Sunday said the government was given adequate notice by Antiguan port authorities about Anna’s intended arrival to SVG, and they conducted thorough background checks.

PM Gonsalves also revealed the owner of the vessel was not in SVG on business and has had no ties with Russia in recent years.

