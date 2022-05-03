PM says some shelterees trying to game the system

Over 40 persons affected by the eruptions of the La Soufriere volcano in April 2021 are still living in guest houses and hotels paid for by the government, with others in shelters at learning resource centres across the country.

Speaking at a news conference last Thursday Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves noted that some of the shelterees who are currently at these centres should not be there.

Last week some of the shelterees at the Marriaqua Learning Resource Centre and Doris Mckie Learning Resource Centre complained to SVGTV News that they have been given days to leave the shelter.

Most of the shelterees say they would be made homeless if they moved out of the shelters because of the condition of their homes, which were severely damaged by the volcanic eruption and are yet to be repaired.

Responding to the complaint from the shelterees about the notice given to them to leave their shelter PM Gonsalves said that there might have been some miscommunication.

The prime minister however noted that some of the shelterees are staying back in shelters to try game the system.

