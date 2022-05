SVG’s newly appointed ambassador to Venezuela Gareth Bynoe is expected to take up duties in Caracas next week.

Bynoe will be replacing Andreas Wickham, who recently retired.

The announcement of the new ambassador was made on radio last week by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves

PM Gonsalves said the embassy in Venezuela is already equipped with an administrative staff, and he is confident in Bynoe’s ability to handle the affairs of the embassy in Caracas

