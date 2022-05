The Labour Day weekend in SVG was marred by the killing of four people.

Dead are Vandyke Mayers, a 42-year-old labourer of Choppins, Kishroy Duke, a 22-year-old labourer also of Choppins, Luann Roberts, a 41-year-old family counsellor of Harmony Hall, and Keon Phillips, a 35-year-old labourer of Kingstown Park/Greiggs.

The killings were spread across the weekend from Friday evening to Monday morning.

