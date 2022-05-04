CUT president call on gov’t to release the pressure placed on teachers affected by its vaccination policy

President of the Caribbean Union of Teachers Dr. Garth Anderson said the Government of SVG needs to do the right thing and release the burden or pressure placed on teachers who were affected by its vaccination policy.

Addressing the SVG Teacher’s Union 22nd biennial conference virtually on Friday Dr. Anderson said that the CUT strongly opposes mandatory vaccination.

Dr. Anderson commended the leadership of the SVGTU for standing up to the government on behalf of its members, especially those who were affected by the vaccination policy.

The CUT president told teachers not to allow the vexing issue of forced vaccination to escape their deliberation or pull them apart.

The 22nd biennial conference was held under the theme “the collective principal: an ethical and effective tool for workers advocacy”. At the conference, retired teacher Harriet Da Silva was honoured for her 41 years of service and the union’s new executive was installed.

