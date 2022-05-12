Government reports increased revenue for January to April 2022

Government has recorded a favourable revenue performance for the January to April period of 2022.

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves provided an update on government’s fiscal performance on NBC radio’s Face to Face program.

He says revenue collected for the first four months has exceeded that of the same period in 2021, adding there were increases on the taxes on goods and services as well as the taxes on international trade.

On the expenditure side, prime minister Gonsalves says transfers to state-run agencies including BRAGSA, the Community College and social assistance benefits program have increased, resulting in a “manageable” current account deficit of 6.7 million xcd dollars.

