Number of persons with disabilities on YES program to increase

The number of persons with disabilities on the Youth Empowerment Services (YES) programme is expected to increase.

This is according to Minister of Social Development, Youth and Gender Affairs Orando Brewster, who was speaking on API’s Marning SVG programme.

Brewster noted that the government is now working on a disability act which would allow for equal opportunities for the disabled in SVG.

Further, boasting about the YES programme, Minister Brewster said it is a great opportunity for young people and that recently over 500 young persons were sent out on attachment at various entities.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...