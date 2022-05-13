Partially decomposed body found in Richmond Hill

Employees of a motor vehicle business in the Richmond Hill area were going about their usual morning activities yesterday when they made a shocking discovery.

Just after 9 am, a bag was found in a gutter that was filled with debris and overgrown grass. The employees were given instructions to find out the contents and it was then that the bag was cut and the alarm was raised that a partially decomposed body was inside.

Two employees who were at the center of the discovery spoke to SVGTV News about the events that unfolded.

The second employee said when he first inspected the bag, he speculated that a human body was inside.

Up to news time, police had not yet confirmed the identity of the deceased.

