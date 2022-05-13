    Latest
    News

    Partially decomposed body found in Richmond Hill

    SVG-TV AdminBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Employees of a motor vehicle business in the Richmond Hill area were going about their usual morning activities yesterday when they made a shocking discovery.

    Just after 9 am, a bag was found in a gutter that was filled with debris and overgrown grass. The employees were given instructions to find out the contents and it was then that the bag was cut and the alarm was raised that a partially decomposed body was inside.

    Two employees who were at the center of the discovery spoke to SVGTV News about the events that unfolded.

    The second employee said when he first inspected the bag, he speculated that a human body was inside. 

    Up to news time, police had not yet confirmed the identity of the deceased. 

    Leave a Response

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    %d bloggers like this: