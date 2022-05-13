Students complete day 1 of CPEA examinations

Grade six students across St.Vincent and the Grenadines are at the halfway mark of the completion of the 2022 Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA).

Administered yesterday were multiple-choice Mathematics and Social Studies. Today Language Arts, and Science will be administered.Yesterday our news team spoke with a number of students and teachers about their expectations.

The results are expected to be released by CXC in June, allowing sufficient time for the Ministry of Education to conduct its secondary placement exercise for the new academic (2022/2023).

