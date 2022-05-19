Stop killing the youths – Marion House director

Volunteer Director of Marion House and Public Relations and Education Officer of the SVG Human Rights Association Jeanie Ollivierre, is appealing to members of the public to desist from killing the youths.

Speaking at a news conference organise by the National Council of Women, Ollivierre noted that the youths are the future leaders of the country and their bodies are God’s temple and should not be devoured.

Ollivierre further spoke about violence against women, noting that no women should ever have to go through domestic violence or any other violence.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...