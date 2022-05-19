Stop the violence in SVG- National Council of Women

Expressing concern with crime and violence in the country, especially violence against women, the National Council of Women held a news conference yesterday where the issue was address.

The speakers at the conference were president of the National Council of Women Beverly Richards, Director of Marion House Jeanie Ollivierre and Pastor Cecil Richards of the Kingstown Baptist Church.

President of the NCW Beverly Richards used the opportunity to extend condolences to those who recently lost loved ones due to acts of violence.

Richards reiterated her appeal to women who are going through domestic violence not to be afraid of speaking out against the perpetrators and called for increased vigilance by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

The National Council of Women president said the problem of violence in schools also needs to be addressed urgently.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...