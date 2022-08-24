Coast Guard Summer programme impact youths positively

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is providing youth with the necessary skills to face challenges in life.

This comes from Commissioner of Police Colin John as he addressed the closing ceremony of the SVG Coast Guard summer programme on Saturday.

John says the summer programme and other initiative implemented by the force are positively influencing the youth of the island.

With the program coming to an end, the Commissioner of Police encourages the youth to put what they were taught into practice.