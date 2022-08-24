GECCU have strong faith in Miss SVG community project

Title sponsor for the GECCU Miss SVG community project has sounded their faith in the success of the initiative.

Chief Executive Officer of GECCU, Rohan Stowe, says the organization has always been a leader in sponsoring national and cultural events, however, recent financial shocks have forced them to make changes to the projects they contribute to

He was speaking at the recent launch of the community project which will see eight contestants conduct projects under a variety of themes including education, sports, health, entrepreneurship, disability, and building community spirit.

Stowe says he is confident the various projects will have a positive impact on local communities.

Stowe says GECCU made the decision to sponsor the project as they believe in the goals and objectives.