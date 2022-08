The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has collected 120 million dollars in taxes on goods and services for the period ending July 31st, 2022.

A summary of the fiscal operations of government was provided by Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

He says the amount collected is a 10% percent increase when compared to the same period last year.

PM Gonsalves adds there has been a decrease in the total revenue and grants for this year, in comparison to the same period last year.