Leave it up to the court – Education Minister

Minister of Education, Curtis King, has aired his views on the ongoing debacle between the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union (SVGTU) and the government.

The SVGTU intensified protest action over the last two weeks, calling for the reinstatement of unvaccinated teachers with benefits while Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has stated repeatedly that persons wishing to return to the classroom should reapply with the ministry.

Speaking on Star radio on Thursday evening, Minister King says the issue is more complicated and the resolution should be left up to the courts.

Minister King states reinstatement of teachers is not an option for government at this time.