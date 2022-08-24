No formal request for reinstatement made by union -PM

The deadline for the application for unvaccinated teachers who wish to return to service has been extended for a second time to Tuesday, August 23rd.

This was revealed by Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, while speaking on the WE FM Issues at Hand program. Pm Gonsalves has made repeated requests for dismissed teachers to submit applications for re-employment after new recommendations were issued recently. However, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union (SVGTU) have said their members will not be taking up the invitation to reapply and instead called for dismissed teachers to be reinstated with benefits and damages.

Pm Gonsalves says, although he is aware of the demands of the SVGTU, the union has not submitted any formal requests outlining their demands to the office of the prime minister or the minister of education.

PM Gonsalves adds, he believes the decision for reinstatement and any financial compensation should be decided in the upcoming court case brought by the union against the government which is set to convene in November.