Public urged to take no shortcuts with planning permissions

Members of the public are being urged not to take shortcuts when it comes to building and construction and to follow the proper procedures set out by the Physical Planning Unit.

This from Chief Engineer in the unit, Desmond Pompey who spoke on hurricane preparedness during NBC’s Radio Face to Face program.

Pompey stresses the importance of applying for permission from the Physical Planning Unit, adding the unit needs to ensure that developments are being done in line with established building codes.

Pompey acknowledges the frustrations the public has experienced when submitting applications to the physical planning unit as a result of long wait times. He explains when applications have missing or incorrect documents, the process is delayed.