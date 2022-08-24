SVG Coast Guard summer programme concluded

After six weeks of personal development and fun, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard service youth development summer programme 2022 close its door on August 20th.

Giving an overview of the 2022 coast guard summer programme, Petty Officer Franklyn outlined the different subject areas the group took part in.

Over 100 participants benefited from this summer programme which commenced on July 11th. Franklyn says he hopes the knowledge imparted will go a long way in their personal development.