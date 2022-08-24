Union head states demands were made in writing

Responding to a comment made by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, President of the SVG Teacher’s Union Oswald Robinson has dismissed claims that the union’s demands were not made in writing.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on radio Sunday said that the SVGTU has not submitted any formal requests outlining their demands to the office of the prime minister or the minister of education.

However, Robinson in an interview with SVGTV News, says the union has written a two page letter to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves dated January 11th 2022, outlining their demands for the reinstatement of the teachers who were dismissed from their jobs as a result of the government’s vaccination policy.

The union head further adds, that the letter was also carbon copied to the cabinet ministers.

Robinson accused the prime minister of launching attacks against the teacher’s union.

Robinson also notes ways in which the Service Commissions continue discriminating some of the unvaccinated dismissed teachers.