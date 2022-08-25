Lowman’s Bay fishers to receive amenities soon

Relocated Rose Place fishers who now operate at Lowman’s Bay are being given the assurance that the government is working to provide necessary amenities.

Since the relocation of the fishers as a result of the port modernization project, the group has made repeated calls to be provided with electricity, washroom facilities, water and security.



Speaking on NBC Radio Face to Face program, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says he is aware of the complaints from the 17 fishers at Lowman’s Bay and correspondence has been sent to the Central Water and Sewage Authority (CWSA) and the St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) for the request of services.



He also says plans are being made to acquire an unfinished structure at Lowman’s Bay, which will be used as an administrative center.