Over $70, 000 paid to farmers under food purchase initiative

Government has paid 72,000 dollars to farmers who sold produce under the food purchase initiative. The payments were made at the La Croix center in Marriaqua this week.

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar says he believes the food purchase initiative is a good incentive for farmers to produce more. He adds the program has seen exports being made to countries in the region as well as the USA

Area representative, St. Clair Prince praises the reopening of the center as he notes it will provide opportunities for farmers in the surrounding areas to earn money.