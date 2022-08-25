Senator Kesial Peters to be sworn in as minister

Senator Kesial Peters will be sworn in as this country’s foreign minister on Friday, August 26.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Government House at 10:00 am.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves announced in a press conference on August 16th that senator Keisal Peters, who has been Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, since November 2020, will be promoted to full minister.

PM Gonsalves notes that he would shed the foreign affairs portfolio to take up ministerial responsibility for post-secondary education while Peters will be responsible for foreign trade, regional integration, and the diaspora unit.