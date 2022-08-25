SVGTU calls for parents to join protest action

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union is planning to host a further protest action soon and the union head Oswald Robinson is asking parents to join.

Speaking with SVGTV, Robinson warns that not many qualified and experienced teachers are left in schools and urges parents to be wary of the impact that this may have on their children’s education.

Referencing the current financial hardships dismissed teachers have been facing, Oswald says the group has been issued correspondence from the court to present to financial institutions to provide ease on loan payments.