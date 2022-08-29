Vincentians encouraged to stick to mask-wearing despite easing of Covid-19 protocols

Although the Covid -19 travel restrictions for entry into St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been eased, Chief Health Promotions Officer, Shanika John is still urging the public to continue to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

She was speaking on NBC Face to Face programme .

Speaking of mass gatherings, John reminds persons that the restrictions were lifted months ago, however, she warns them that the risk of catching Covid-19 still exists.

John also clarifies the changes made to the protocols for persons arriving in St Vincent and the Grenadines.