Rebuilding efforts continue for volcano-affected victims – PM

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonslaves has highlighted the monumental task facing government in the rebuilding effort for volcano-affected victims in the red and orange zone of the island.



He provided an update on the rebuilding effort at the official handing-over ceremony of the newly completed houses at Orange Hill. The 27 houses were constructed by a Trinidad-based nonprofit organization, Sri Sathya Sai Baba and BRAGSA, for North Windward residents who were displaced due to the eruption last year.



PM Gonsalves explains the initial assessment conducted by disaster management officials shows damaged homes amounted to close to 700, however, that number almost doubled after subsequent assessments. He says repairs are ongoing and the construction of 21 houses, funded by the Mustique Charitable Trust, will commence soon.

PM adds the total estimated cost for the Orange Hill development is approximately 1.7 million EC dollars.