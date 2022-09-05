SVG to see development in the tourism sector

The country’s tourism sector is expected to expand significantly in the near future.

This, according to tourism minister Carlos James, who notes that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is emerging as a leading tourism destination.

Speaking at the launch of the SVG Hotels and Tourism Association (SVGHTA) new group medical plan, James says the commencement of daily flights from North America to SVG will result in increased airlift for the island.

He also notes the boost for ecotourism with the rehabilitation of tourism sites across the country, including fort charlotte and dark view falls.