More aggressive strategies needed to tackle NCDs

The health threat posed by non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in St. Vincent and the Grenadines should be handled with the same aggression as the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was the view expressed by Minister of Health and Wellness, St Clair Prince, during his address to mark the launch of Caribbean Wellness Month.

Caribbean Wellness Month is a regional, collaborative response to the NCDs which was conceptualized by CARICOM heads of government.

Minister Prince says all stakeholders should expand the efforts to screen and manage NCDs and he adds the plan of the ministry is to intensify the response to fighting NCDs.

Minister Prince says NCD’s are affecting a large part of the Vincentian population, and draining the resources of the government.