SVG to reach pre-pandemic visitor arrival numbers – Tourism minister

Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Carlos James has expressed confidence that destination St. Vincent and the Grenadines will return to pre-pandemic visitor arrival numbers.

The minister notes the sector was significantly affected by the global Covid-19 pandemic and the eruption of La Soufriere volcano. Minister James says 2019 was a record year for tourist arrivals in SVG and a recent study on international travel shows that 60 to 70 percent of North American visitors are now more comfortable with travel.

Speaking on WE FM Issues at Hand program, Minister James says over the next 12 to 24 months, arrivals numbers are set to increase.

-insert-

Minister James explains that some airlines are facing challenges with staff shortages which resulted in limited regional and international flights being offered. He reveals that SVG can expect increased airlift from Miami and Canada as well as other destinations by early 2023.