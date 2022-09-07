SVGTU shocked with level of school preparedness for new school year

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union (SVGTU) has expressed shock at the condition of some schools on the first day back to the classroom.

Commenting on renovation work at the Kingstown Preparatory School and Stubbs Government, which delayed some classes , president of the SVGTU, Oswald Robinson says he is disappointed that work was not completed ahead of the new school term.

The union head called on the ministry of education to address the issue of renovations as well as sanitization at schools. Robinson also urges teachers not to enter schools that are in poor condition.

For the schools that are adequately prepared to accept students, Robinson applauds the ministry and the school management for their effort.