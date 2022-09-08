Agriculture minister outlines plan to help with rising food prices in SVG

With the ongoing issue of rising food prices in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar outlines some plans that the ministry intends to roll out to address the issue.

Speaking on Star Radio on Monday, the agriculture minister notes, part of the plan is to produce more food items locally, and he adds this would also lower the food import bill.

The minister advises Vincentians that in order to stretch their money they must purchase locally produced food. He also says four rural facilities will be available to provide a market to the farmers.