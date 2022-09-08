Communities urged to get involved in the fight against NCDs

Non-communicable diseases continue to be one of the leading causes of death in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This was revealed by medical officer in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Roger Duncan during his remarks at the launch of the Caribbean Wellness Month, an initiative to tackle the rising scrounge of NCDs in the region.

Dr. Duncan says the financial and economic burden of NCDs is a major concern and he made a call for communities to participate in the fight against NCDs.

Dr. Duncan also says the lessons gained during the Covid-19 pandemic should be used as a benchmark to launch aggressive health strategies to tackle NCDs.