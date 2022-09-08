Gov’t on top of school readiness issue

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is giving the assurance that the ministry of education is on top of the issue of school preparedness, despite some schools not being ready for the resumption of classes on Monday.

The new school term started on September 5th and, according to the SVG Teachers Union, some students returned to classes where renovation work was still being carried out and schools were not properly cleaned and sanitized, namely Stubbs Government School and the Kingstown Preparatory School.

Speaking on NBC Radio Face to Face program yesterday, PM Gonsalves explains he received a report from the Minister of Education, Curtis King on some schools stating that there were some minor issues.

PM Gonsalves further states, in light of the damage to schools which were used as emergency shelters during the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano, he believes BRAGSA has done a commendable job with the school repair program.