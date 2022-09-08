Over 100 fires recorded in SVG thus far

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force fire department has responded to one hundred and twelve fires to date.

Speaking on NBC Radio on Monday, the fire chief superintendent of police, Joel James, says house fires are on the increase, adding he believes some owners are being negligent.

Although the hurricane season is at its peak, SOP James cautions Vincentians not to burn dry bushes and other materials, especially On hot days as this can quickly result in fires getting out of control.