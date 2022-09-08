SVGTU to hold 2 days protest action

Seeking justice for the unvaccinated teachers who were fired due to the government’s vaccination policy, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union will be holding an additional two days of protest action on Monday, September 12th and 13th.

Speaking with SVGTV News, the SVG Teachers Union Industrial Relations and Research Officer, Andrew John says that the union is still appealing to the government to reinstate the teachers and repeal the public health law under which the mandatory vaccination mandate falls.

John says that the protest in Kingstown will be peaceful and he also notes that a march is planned, however they are awaiting the go-ahead from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.