Minister of Education highlights problem faced with this year’s CSEC results

Minister of Education Hon. Curtis King explains that there are anomalies in the CSEC results released from the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) which need to be resolved before an official analysis and report is released by the ministry of education.

Speaking on the API program, Minister King said, although all students across St Vincent and the Grenadines received their CSEC on Monday, September 5th as promised, there were some students that received an ungraded mark.

Minister King said that he was hoping that the issue would be resolved by Wednesday, however, this was not the case. The education minister noted that the issue should be resolved by this week.