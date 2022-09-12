North Leeward long line road officially opened

Residents in North Leeward welcomed the official opening of the Long Line road, a 3.6-kilometer stretch of road, which was constructed under the Regional Disaster Vulnerability Reduction project.

The Long Line road was constructed at an estimated cost of 3.3 million us dollars and Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves explains the project experienced a number of challenges as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the eruption of La Soufriere volcano. He says the Long Line road and other developmental projects in the red and orange zones will improve the resilience of the communities which are vulnerable to disasters.

While addressing the gathering area representative, Carlos James, pointed out that the repairs and construction of the Long Line road where necessary to aid not only the farmers of the area but also for evacuation in the event of a disaster.

Minister James also revealed plans for the development of Chateaubelair, which will include the rehabilitation of the fisheries complex, as well as the establishment of an administrative center for banking and other services.