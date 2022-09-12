The Ministry of Health urges the public to seek medical attention for Covid-19 symptoms

The Ministry of Health and Wellness says more persons are opting for self-testing for the Covid-19 virus rather than being tested at a medical facility.

This was revealed by Chief Health Promotions Officer, Shanika John, who says the ministry is seeing fewer persons coming into the clinic for testing.

Speaking on radio, John says in light of the most recent Covid-19 death in SVG, people are advised to seek medical care from health professionals as soon as possible and not depend on self-treatment.

John also spoke about a flu bug that is affecting many Vincentians. She urges people to follow the same Covid-19 protocols to protect themselves and family.