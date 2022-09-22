Continued support for Clare Valley bus crash victims

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has indicated that he continues to stay close to the families of the victims of the Sandy Bay bush crash.

The Prime Minister who is currently in New York where he is leading a delegation to the United Nations, reported on NBC radio that he had called each of the families.

Those who perished in the crash are expected to be buried on October 16th 2022. They are Giovanni Barker, Ishmael Bruce, Elvis Harold, Khalil Robin, and Kenroy Haywood all of Clare Valley. They were among several who were travelling to a funeral in Sandy Bay when the accident occurred.