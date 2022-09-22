Minister of Finance responds to PSU president

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves has responded to a call from president of the Public Service Union Elroy Boucher that consideration be given to granting bonuses to workers on the lower end of the salary scale who would not benefit from a reduction in personal income taxes.

Responding to a question this morning at a press conference at cabinet room, minister Gonsalves said Boucher’s call did not form part of their proposal during recent negotiations neither did it form part of the government’s proposal.

Speaking during a press conference held by the unions on Tuesday, September 20th 2022, to announce the wage increase agreement president of the Public Service Union Elroy Boucher suggested that the government gives workers who make less than 22 thousand dollars per year a bonus.