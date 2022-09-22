    Latest
    News

    Minister of Finance responds to PSU president

    SVG-TV AdminBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves has responded to a call from president of the Public Service Union Elroy Boucher that consideration be given to granting bonuses to workers on the lower end of the salary scale who would not benefit from a reduction in personal income taxes.

    Responding to a question this morning at a press conference at cabinet room, minister Gonsalves said Boucher’s call did not form part of their proposal during recent negotiations neither did it form part of the government’s proposal.

    Speaking during a press conference held by the unions on Tuesday, September 20th 2022, to announce the wage increase agreement president of the Public Service Union Elroy Boucher suggested that the government gives workers who make less than 22 thousand dollars per year a bonus.

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Leave a Response

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.