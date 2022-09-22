SVG Teachers’ Union head expresses concerns with 2022 CSEC results

The issue of quality teaching in the classroom is one of the main factors which contributed to the decreased percentage in this year’s CSEC results.

So says president of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union Oswald Robinson. Robinson made the comment during a press conference Tuesday, noting that he is concerned with the performance of the students at this year’s CSEC exam .

Robinson said that over two hundred qualified teachers were fired months before the examinations and indicators are there to show that the performance of students in this year’s examinations has a direct relationship with the quality of the teaching the students received.

Robinson stressed that the problem is still ongoing as there is a shortage of teachers in schools.

He however commended the teachers, parents and students on work done obtaining a 66 percent average on this year’s CSEC examination.

The country recently recorded a significant decline in the results of the 2022 May/June Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

The results show that SVG achieved a pass rate of 66.55 percent this year, down from 83.48 percent in 2021, which represents a decline of 16.83 percent. In 2020, SVG achieved a pass rate of 81.86 percent.

This year, 2006 candidates were registered, of these, 513 were private candidates.