Union head suggests bonus for gov’t workers, calls on organisation representing workers to stand in solidarity

President of the Public Service Union, Elroy Boucher, is suggesting that the government gives workers who make less than 22 thousand dollars per year a bonus.

Boucher made the suggestion during the announcement that the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and workers unions have come to an agreement on terms of wage increase for all government workers and tax adjustment.

The agreement includes 7 percent wage increase over three years; an increase in the personal tax standard deduction to $22,000 from $20,000 and a reduction of top personal income tax marginal rate to 28 percent from 30 percent.

Boucher calls for more workers unions and organisations to stand in solidarity for the workers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He noted that most times the only unions that stand up and push for the workers are the SVG Teachers’ Union, Police Welfare Association and the Public Service Union.