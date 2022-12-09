HIV-positive cases recorded in persons 14 to 35

While there has not been an increase in positive HIV cases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in recent times, the cases recorded are said to be in the age group 14 to 35.

This is according to AIDS Coordinator for Public Sector Entities at the National AIDS Secretariat Winfield Tannis Abbott on the VC3 Round Table Talk.

Tannis Abbott said they are also seeing a lot of self-stigma and self-discrimination coming from persons living with HIV/AIDS

Over 800 persons are said to be living with HIV/AIDS in SVG.