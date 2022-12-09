Salvation Army to distribute 700 Christmas hampers

The Salvation Army is expected to distribute over 700 Christmas hampers to the less fortunate this year.

This is according to the newly assigned major of the local arm of the international organization, Captain Buissereth Wilkings who told SVGTV News in a telephone interview that he is grateful for the support they have been getting from the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Captain Wilkings said that the Christmas Kettle Appeal, which started in November has been going well and they are hoping that they are able to reach their target of raising 150 thousand dollars so that they can feed a lot more people in the new year.

On Wednesday, December 14th, the Salvation Army will host its annual food hamper distribution to the less fortunate.