SVG Teachers Union on Covid-19 court case

The SVG Teachers Union continues to lobby for teachers and other public servants who were affected by the government’s Covid-19 vaccination mandate to be reinstated.

During their SVGTU Speaks program on SVGTV Industrial Relations Office Andrew John says it’s about time steps be taken to reinstate those affected workers, even as they await the outcome of a court challenge on the matter.

President of the SVGTU Oswald Robinson says they are looking forward to the ruling in the court matter noting that they are happy with the representation by their legal team.