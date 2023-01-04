Conflicting reports on new year’s day shooting at Rose Place

By Larisa Pugsley-Kydd

There are conflicting reports on a shooting incident in Rose Place involving the police and a civilian who was shot dead.

A police press release issued yesterday stated that an Ottley Hall resident was fatally wounded during an armed confrontation with the police on new year’s day.

According to a report issued by the Police Public Relations Department, members of the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force conducted an operation in the Rose Place community on Sunday January 1st, 2023 and during the operation, a man who was armed with a gun fired shots at the police. The police returned fire and the gunman was shot in the process. He was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead by the district medical officer.

The deceased was later identified as Seage John of Ottley Hall/Layou.

Some residents who were in the area where the incident occurred are refuting the police version of what took place as they spoke to our news team off-camera.

Residents say they found multiple spent shells after the incident, and one man noted that had he been at his usual sitting spot, he would have been shot.