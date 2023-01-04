    Latest
    Hard work paid off for policeman and woman of the year

    By Larisa Pugsley-Kydd

    Detective Sergeant 740 Biorn Duncan was awarded the policeman of the year.

    Sergeant Duncan thanked many of his colleagues but dedicated the award to his deceased mother.

    Police woman of the year was awarded to Corporal Lafleur Williams, who was too excited to receive the award. She believes her dedication and hard work paid off.

    The two awardees are encouraging their colleagues to remain committed to the oath they took to serve the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

