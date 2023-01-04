RSVGPF congratulated for crime fighting initiatives

By Nashika Hope

Minister of the Public Service Frederick Stephenson congratulated the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force on its crime-fighting initiatives and strategies throughout 2022.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Minister Stephenson said though a few may fall short, more than 95% of the members of the Royal St.Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force carry out their duties in the way they should.

Minister Stephenson appealed to members of the public to continue to work hand in hand with the police to make SVG a safe place for all.