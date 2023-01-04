RSVGPF continues to serve and protect

By Nashika Hope

Over Sixty police officers were awarded for their service, bravery, and academic performance at the annual police awards ceremony hosted last Friday at the Russell’s Auditorium under the theme “Amids the challenges we continue to serve and protect”.

In his address at the awards ceremony, Commissioner of Police Colin John said over the last two years, the RSVG Police Force has faced many challenges, however, members continue to do their best in protecting and serving the people of St.Vincent and the Grenadines.

Commissioner John said despite their efforts there are still several areas that need to be improved.

The police commissioner said every officer must examine him or herself and try to take the necessary steps to improve on their performance in this new year.