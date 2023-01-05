Fisherfolk hoping for a better year

President of the National Fisherfolk Corporation Winsbert Harry is hoping this year will be a very reasonable and productive year for fisherfolk across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking to SVGTV News in a telephone interview, Harry said that fisherfolk, including members of the corporation, are looking forward to working together with the department of fisheries and the government for the development of the fishing industry in SVG.

Harry noted that last year was one of the most challenging years for the fishing industry and he is hoping that some of the problems that they faced will be resolved this year.